Father of child in 'Spiderman' rescue was playing Pokemon Go

(CNN) The father of a young child dramatically rescued from a Paris balcony was out playing Pokemon Go when the incident happened.

Video of the four-year-old's rescue went viral on Monday , after young Malian migrant Mamoudou Gassama climbed four floors on the outside of an apartment building to save the dangling child.

In an interview with CNN-affiliate BFM TV Monday, French prosecutor Francois Molins said the child's father had gone out shopping and then begun to play Pokemon Go once he left the shop.

According to Molins, the father, who now faces up to two years in prison for abandoning his parental responsibilities, is devastated by the consequences of his actions.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with Mamoudou Gassama, 22, from Mali, at the presidential Elysee Palace in Paris, on May, 28, 2018.

The four-year-old was being looked after by his father in Paris while his mother was living on Reunion Island, Molins said.

