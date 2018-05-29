Your questions on the 'Spider-Man' photo, answered

(CNN) It's an image that has transfixed Paris and the world: A young boy dangling precariously off a fifth-floor apartment balcony as others rush to rescue him.

There's a lot going on in the dramatic photo above, a screenshot from a cellphone video shot by a bystander Saturday on the Paris street below. We'll try to break it down.

1. Why is the boy hanging over the balcony?

The 4-year-old was being looked after by his father in Paris while his mother was elsewhere. The dad had left the boy alone and the youngster had wandered out on the balcony.

Neighbors told CNN the boy had actually fallen from the balcony above -- on the sixth floor -- but somehow caught himself on the railing below.

