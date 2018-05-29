(CNN) Belgian authorities are investigating the killing of three people in the eastern city of Liege on Tuesday as a terror attack, the country's prosecutor said.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) when an assailant stabbed two policemen from behind before stealing their service weapons and using them on the officers, Liege Prosecutor Philippe Dulieu said at a news conference on Tuesday.

After killing the two police officers, the attacker continued walking through the street and opened fire on a parked vehicle, fatally wounding the driver inside, Dulieu added.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect then took refuge in a local high school where he held a woman hostage. When police intervened, the man opened fire, injuring several other officers, before he was shot dead.

It is not yet clear what the attacker's motive may have been, a spokesperson from the Liege prosecutor's office told CNN earlier.

Read More