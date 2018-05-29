(CNN) Two police officers and a passerby were killed Tuesday when a gunman opened fire in the eastern Belgian city of Liege.

The assailant has since been "neutralized," a spokesperson from the Liege prosecutor's office told CNN.

The shooting took place on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET). It is not yet clear what the attacker's motive may have been, the spokesperson added.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter that the country's crisis center was monitoring the situation.

The incident took place in the vicinity of a local high school. The crisis center said that the students were safe and that none had been injured.

Read More