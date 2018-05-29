Wanda Sykes quits 'Roseanne' before ABC cancels show

(CNN) UPDATE: ABC has canceled "Roseanne," according to a statement from the network's president Channing Dungey.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," the executive said in a statement.

In a tweet that was later deleted, cast member Emma Kenney, who plays Roseanne's grandchild on the show, praised the network's decision saying, "Bullies do not win. Ever."

She added that she felt "empowered" by Sykes and Dungey and "and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values."

