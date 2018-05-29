Wanda Sykes quits 'Roseanne' before ABC cancels show

(CNN) UPDATE: ABC has canceled "Roseanne," according to a statement from the network's president Channing Dungey.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," the executive said in a statement.

Earlier:

Comedian Wanda Sykes says she won't be working on the second season of ABC's "Roseanne," a decision she made public after the show's outspoken star went on a racist rant Tuesday morning on Twitter.

"I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," Sykes wrote in a tweet.

