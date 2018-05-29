(CNN) Comedian Wanda Sykes says she won't be working on the second season of ABC's "Roseanne," a decision she made public after the show's outspoken star went on a racist rant on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," Skyes wrote on Twitter.

Skyes had been a consulting producer on the most recent season of the revived ABC comedy starring Roseanne Barr.

On Tuesday, Barr ruffled feathers when she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to president Obama.

She later apologized and claimed to be "leaving Twitter."