(CNN)Comedian Wanda Sykes says she won't be working on the second season of ABC's "Roseanne," a decision she made public after the show's outspoken star went on a racist rant on Twitter Tuesday morning.
"I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," Skyes wrote on Twitter.
Skyes had been a consulting producer on the most recent season of the revived ABC comedy starring Roseanne Barr.
On Tuesday, Barr ruffled feathers when she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to president Obama.
She later apologized and claimed to be "leaving Twitter."
In describing her work on "Roseanne" to the hosts on "The Talk" back in September, Sykes said , "That means I just have to work less. That's all."
Skyes is the second major person to exit "Roseanne" behind-the-scenes in recent weeks.
Whitney Cummings previously announced she would not be retuning as co-showrunner for Season 11.
Now solo showrunner Bruce Helford attributed Cummings' departure to her schedule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Roseanne" is expected to return in fall.