(CNN)Comedian Wanda Sykes says she won't be working on the second season of ABC's "Roseanne," a decision she made public after the show's outspoken star went on a racist rant Tuesday morning on Twitter.
"I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC," Sykes wrote in a tweet.
Sykes had been a consulting producer on the most recent season of the revived ABC comedy starring Roseanne Barr.
On Tuesday, Barr ruffled feathers when she made racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to president Obama.
She later apologized and claimed to be "leaving Twitter."
In describing her work on "Roseanne" to the hosts on "The Talk" back in September, Sykes joked, "That means I just have to work less. That's all."
Sykes is the second major person to exit "Roseanne" behind-the-scenes in recent weeks.
Whitney Cummings previously announced she would not be retuning as co-showrunner for Season 11.
She attributed her departure to her tour schedule.
Bruce Helford is now "Roseanne's" sole showrunner.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Helford said the series was looking to expand its writers room to add more inclusive voices. Queer author and comedian Ali Liebegott ("Transparent") and former "Daily Show" producer Jena Friedman are among those joining next season's writing staff, THR said.
"Roseanne" is expected to return in fall.