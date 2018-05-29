Michael Fishman 'devastated' after 'Roseanne' cancellation

(CNN) "Roseanne" star Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner on the series since its start in 1988, says he's "devastated" following news of the show's cancellation, a move made by ABC on Tuesday after star Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter rant.

"Today is one of the hardest in my life," he wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "I feel devastated, not for the end of the Roseanne show, but for all those who poured their hearts and souls into our jobs, and the audience that welcomed us into their homes."

Earlier Tuesday, Barr made racist and offensive comments about former aid to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros in a series of tweets.

She later apologized and claimed to be taking a break from Twitter.

ABC canceled the series just hours after she made her first comments. By then, comedian Wanda Sykes had already publicly quit as a consulting producer on the show.

Read More