'Harry Potter' star Matthew Lewis weds

Story highlights Lewis joked about his wedding on Twitter

He starred as Neville Longbottom

(CNN) It looked to be a magical wedding for Matthew Lewis.

The actor, who portrayed Neville Longbottom in the "Harry Potter" films, recently married his girlfriend, Angela Jones.

He joked about it on Twitter.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead," he tweeted with a wedding photo of him and Jones. "Fuming."

Lewis has documented his love for Jones on his Instagram account.

Read More