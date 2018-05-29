(CNN) David Letterman and Howard Stern talk about Donald Trump, and what a great guest he was in his pre-presidential days, during "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." But the most fascinating part of Letterman's latest one-on-one Netflix interview involves their conversation about success, and how both feel their driven commitment to it was toxic to their relationships.

It's an old story, and a familiar one. Yet it's still telling to hear Letterman, now 71, and Stern, 64, discuss their personal shortcomings so openly with the benefit of hindsight and the greater sense of introspection that their later years allow, albeit from the perch of nests incredibly well feathered by those careers.

Featuring two master broadcasters, the hour is a virtual master class on how to create television out of two guys just sitting there talking. But what really stands out are their shared experiences, and the almost confessional tone, which offers a sort of primer about how it's possible to be both rich and famous as well as selfish and miserable.

" allowfullscreen>

"I don't know how my first wife could have been married to me at this point, because I was all in on my career," Stern says, recalling his first marriage and his consuming pursuit of radio stardom. "And that's not a way to be in a relationship. ... It's very hard to think of even your children's well-being in relationship to what I'm doing."

Letterman cites a similar dynamic during his decades as a late-night host, saying, "I went through a version of the same thing where all I cared about was being on television, to the exclusion of everything else that I now realize is actually life."

Read More