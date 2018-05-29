Hollywood backs ABC over 'Roseanne' cancellation

Story highlights Celebs had been calling for action against Barr

(CNN) On Tuesday, Roseanne Barr had plenty to say on Twitter and Twitter had plenty to say back.

ABC canceled the "Roseanne" reboot hours after the star's racist tweets. (Prior to the cancellation announcement, Barr apologized and announced she would be leaving Twitter.)

News of the show being canceled had many hailing the network, in particular Channing Dungey, who became the first African-American president of ABC Entertainment Group in 2016.

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne pic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2018

"For the record, this is Channing Dungey," director Ava DuVernay tweeted along with a photo of Dungey. "Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgment of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseanne."

