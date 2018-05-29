'Bachelorette' contestant looks familiar for a reason

Story highlights One of the contestants had a famous girlfriend before

Fans freaked on Twitter when they realized who he was

The following story contains spoilers for the season premiere of "The Bachelorette."

(CNN) Yes, fans have seen his face before.

One of the men vying for Becca Kufrin's heart on the 14th season of "The Bachelorette" has already been in a high-profile relationship.

Colton Underwood used to date Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

The new season of "The Bachelorette" premiered Monday night, and it didn't take viewers long to fall for the former football player who now runs a cystic fibrosis charity.

I already love Colton on the Bachelorette so much 😍 — Kelsey Randall🦄 (@_kels12) May 29, 2018

I want Colton from the Bachelorette to be my husband 😍 — Abby McKay (@AbbsMcKay) May 29, 2018

Colton is winning the bachelorette 🌹 — Hailey Poling (@hpoling15) May 29, 2018

Then there was the plot twist as Twitter figured out he was Raisman's ex-boyfriend.

If anyone else is thinking the same thing about Colton on the Bachelorette... yes,we have seen him before and yes he dated Aly Raisman 🤨 — Ally Eikmeier (@allyeikmeier) May 29, 2018

So Aly Raisman's ex boyfriend (Colton) is on the Bachelorette and if he does anything to disrespect our queen there will be HELL to pay. Ur on thin ice buddy — Elise Brewer (@eliz_navidad) May 29, 2018

DID HE?! I ONLY APPROVE IF HE TREATED HER LIKE THE QUEEN SHE IS AND DIDN'T HURT HER — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) May 29, 2018

