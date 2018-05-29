The right bedding can help you sleep soundly on hot summer nights

Story highlights Linen bedding is an ideal choice for hotter months

As the temperatures start to climb, you'll need creative ways to stay cool in your own home. Air conditioning aside, a great way to stay comfortable and keep your body temperature chilled out is to invest in the right bedding. Opting for breathable sheets, comforters and pillowcases means you'll be able to sleep more comfortably and avoid all that tossing and turning because you're overheated.

Choosing the right bedding boils down to the fabrics. While flannel, for example, might be ideal in winter when you want more cozy sheets, the summer is all about fabrics that are light, airy and cooling. This makes linen and cotton the best fabrics to invest in when the temperature is rising.

We're particularly big advocates of linen sheets in the summer. Linen is known for its moisture-wicking and cooling properties. One linen set we swear by is the Linen Venice Set (starting at $399; parachutehome.com). This set includes a fitted sheet, duvet cover and two pillowcases, and it comes in a variety of colors and bed sizes. It's made from 100% European flax, which is a natural fiber, and like all of Parachute's other products, is Oeko-Tex certified, which is a higher standard than organic. And while the price may be a little steep, after we tested the set for ourselves, we were convinced it was worth every penny.

Our tester considers herself a warm sleeper, which means that at any given temperature, she's more likely to get overheated while sleeping. Overall, the highlights of the set were how quickly the tester felt the cooling effects, how soundly she slept over the course of months, and how seamlessly the linens transitioned from season to season. The quality of the sheets felt luxurious and they were made with strong and durable fabrics. The set became softer after it was washed.

Like most linen items, these do tend to wrinkle a bit coming out of the dryer. We didn't mind it and thought it gave a room a more laid-back feel. But for those who want their sheets more straightened up, a quick ironing job would do the trick.

If you're a naturally warm sleeper, they're well worth the investment far past summer. They're also great for other sleepers who just want to make sure that the summer heat won't affect their zzzs.

