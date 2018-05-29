North Korea's go-to diplomat: What you need to know

(CNN) There are few notable personalities on the northern side of the Korean peninsula's demilitarized zone. But one of them, Kim Yong Chol has been dispatched to the US, in the latest signal from Pyongyang that Kim Jong Un is serious about pursuing talks with US President Donald Trump.

Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of the Party Central Committee, has represented Kim Jong Un at key events this year, and is the young leader's top official in charge of relations between North and South Korea.

His trip to the US was confirmed by Trump, who wrote in a tweet on Tuesday morning that Kim was traveling to New York. He called the North Korean leader's decision to send one of his top lieutenants a "solid response to my letter, thank you!"

On his arrival in the US, Kim would be the most senior official to visit the United States since 2000, when Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok traveled to Washington to meet with then-President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office. Madeleine Albright, who was Secretary of State at the time, traveled to North Korea later that month.

Kim Yong Chol is a former head of North Korea's Reconnaissance Bureau, an espionage and special operations organization. He is believed to have been involved in a torpedo attack that sank the South Korean warship Cheonan in 2010, killing 46 South Korean sailors.

