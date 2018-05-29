New Delhi (CNN) Pre-monsoon thunderstorms and lightning strikes have killed 48 people since Monday in northern India.

Sixteen died in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"The causes of death were lightning, falling of walls and trees. There's no cause for alarm at the moment as injured people are being taken care of. The families of the people who passed away due to the storm have been compensated with 400,000 rupees ($5,899) per death," TP Gupta, project manager at the state's Relief Commissioner's Office, told CNN.

He added that storms have caused 200 deaths across April and May.

Advisories have been issued in a bid to keep residents safe, especially those in rural areas who are most affected. Workshops have also been held to share safety tips.

