Search for missing MH370 plane ends but mystery remains

(CNN) The second search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended Tuesday after a fruitless 90-day sweep of the southern Indian Ocean.

The US-based company that conducted the hunt, Ocean Infinity, said it had covered 112,000 square kilometers of the ocean floor, but ultimately found nothing.

The aircraft disappeared in 2014 carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of the world's biggest aviation mysteries.

Ocean Infinity took over after the initial search failed on a no-find, no-fee basis.

"Part of our motivation for renewing the search was to try to provide some answers to those affected. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we end our current search without having achieved that aim," Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Plunkett said in a statement.

