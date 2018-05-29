Top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol reportedly heading to US

Seoul (CNN) One of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top officials is believed to be traveling to the United States as the two countries lay the groundwork for on-again, off-again talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12.

Kim Yong Chol was spotted at Beijing's international airport Wednesday, where he's believed to be on a layover before boarding a flight to the US that's due to arrive as early as Wednesday, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency and other media reports, citing unnamed sources.

If the trip is confirmed, Kim would be the most senior official to visit the United States since 2000, when Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok traveled to Washington to meet with former US President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office. Then-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright traveled to North Korea later that month.

Former President Bill Clinton meets with then-Vice Chairman of the North Korean Defense Commission Jo Myong Rok at the White House on October 10, 2000.

CNN has not been able to independently establish where Kim is traveling to, nor the reason for his journey. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to confirm Kim's visit or make any further comment. CNN has reached out to the White House and the State Department for comment.

Kim Yong Chol's trip comes as the United States and North Korea attempt to revive the summit, a potential diplomatic triumph for two countries technically still at war.

