(CNN)Here's what you might have missed this Tuesday on CNN:
-- ABC canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne" after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant. Here's how the cast has reacted.
-- President Trump peddled a new conspiracy theory today, alleging that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will meddle in the midterm elections to benefit Democrats.
-- The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to a controversial Arkansas abortion law that applies to abortion-inducing drugs.
-- The China tariffs are back on and Wall Street is once again worried about a trade war.
-- Starbucks is closing about 8,000 locations this afternoon to offer employees a mandatory anti-bias training. The move comes after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location last month.
-- Belgian authorities are investigating the killing of three people in the eastern city of Liege as a terror attack, the country's prosecutor says.
-- You've seen the "Spider-Man" photo. But why was the toddler hanging off the balcony? Why wasn't the man next to him pulling him to safety? Your questions, answered.
-- Eminem responded to rumors that he's dating Nicki Minaj.