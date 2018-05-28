(CNN) A Pennsylvania woman's visit to the New Jersey Shore on Memorial Day weekend ended in handcuffs after an encounter with police turned violent.

A video posted to social media Saturday -- and since viewed more than 3.6 million times -- shows three Wildwood police officers on the beach, attempting to detain a woman later identified in a police statement as Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia.

As the video begins, Weinman is on the ground, with one officer on top of her. She kicks at another, knocking aside a beach chair. The first officer than proceeds to hit her in the head twice with his fist, before grabbing her by the shoulders and pinning her to the ground.

As the second officer holds her legs steady, a third approaches to control the gathering crowd. The first two officers then attempt to handcuff Weinman.

A child can be heard crying in the background. Someone is heard repeatedly saying, "stop resisting."

Read More