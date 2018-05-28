Teacher who tackled gunman speaks out for the first time since getting shot

(CNN) Jason Seaman didn't give much thought to the most dangerous decision of his life.

When an armed student entered his Indiana classroom and started firing, the teacher lunged at the shooter and stopped the gunfire.

"My actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done," said Seaman, a 7th-grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School.

"I deeply care for my students and their well-being. So that is why I did what I did."

Seaman, 29, spoke publicly for the first time Monday since he was shot three times . The football coach and former college defensive lineman used his athletic skills to take down the assailant.