Fast-moving lava sparks immediate evacuations in Hawaii

(CNN) A fast-moving lava flow from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano forced yet more residents out of their homes on Hawaii Sunday evening, with an emergency alert calling for immediate evacuations.

Hawai'i County Civil Defense told residents of sections of the Leilani Estates community to leave their homes.

The agency said the latest evacuations were due to activity from fissure 7, one of 24 cracks in the ground that have opened in the island's East Rift Zone since the start of the month.

The US Geological Survey said Sunday that fissure 7 was "very active, producing a large spatter rampart over 100 feet tall from fountains reaching 150-200 feet."

The USGS warned that magma was still flowing into the rift zone.

