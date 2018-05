Flash floods rip through Maryland town

JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Photo above: A car is damaged on Ellicott City's Main Street.

A massive storm in the Baltimore region led to devastating flash floods in Ellicott City, Maryland, on Sunday, May 27. Emergency services conducted 30 rescues into Monday morning.

Ellicott City experienced similar flash floods almost two years ago that left two people dead and damaged dozens of buildings.