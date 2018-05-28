Breaking News

As JROTC member offers respect to POW-MIAs, a baseball fan does his part, too

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Mon May 28, 2018

A fan shields a JROTC member from the rain at the Atlanta Braves game on Monday.
(CNN)As fans at the Atlanta Braves game stopped to recognize the POW-MIA Chair of Honor, a powerful image emerged on Memorial Day.

A JROTC member stood at attention next to the chair as a fan dressed in a red raincoat held an umbrella over him to shield him from the rain.
The image quickly spread on social media after the Atlanta Braves posted it on Twitter with a one-word caption, "Respect."
Another fan captured the moment and shared their view.
    "They sacrifice so much for us, we can sacrifice for them too!!! #RespectOurMilitary
    The Braves dedicated this chair in Suntrust Park last year to remember the servicemen and women who remain unaccounted for since World War I.