Pilot in alleged plot to kidnap and deport Chinese flight student

(CNN) A pilot and his assistant have been arrested in Northern California for kidnapping and attempting to deport a Chinese flight student.

Jonathan McConkey, reportedly the general manager of the IASCO flight school, and his assistant, Kelsi Hoser, are accused of planning and carrying out the kidnapping.

In a statement, the Redding Police Department said that the duo had warned 21-year-old flight student Tianshu Shi on Thursday night that "they were sending him back to China."

The next morning, they showed up at Shi's home, where "McConkey battered him, and threatened physical violence if he did not go with them."

Fearing for his safety, Shi left with McConkey and Hoser, but not before calling his brother in Shanghai, who then contacted the Redding Police Department. Officers found all three at the Redding Municipal Airport. McConkey and Hoser were arrested on the suspicion of conspiracy and kidnapping.

