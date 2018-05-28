They weren't going to play the National Anthem before a softball game, so fans started singing

(CNN) Fans at a California softball tournament weren't happy when an official announced that the National Anthem would not be played before Friday's game, so they took matters into their own hands and started singing.

So the entire Clovis & Buchanan fan bases just sung the National Anthem together before the softball D-I Valley Title game.

PA announcer said there would be no anthem (because it was played before the earlier game), and everyone started booing. Then the singing started. pic.twitter.com/hlI2bLgfYo — Nick King (@KingKMPH) May 26, 2018

Tiffany Marquez's daughter plays softball with girls from both teams, so they were there to support her friends.

She said people were confused at first, because it didn't make sense to not play the anthem -- especially since it was Memorial Day weekend.

People booed the announcement and then started singing a cappella.

