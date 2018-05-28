South Africa names first black rugby captain in 127-year Test history

Story highlights Kolisi will wear Springboks armband in series against England

(CNN) When South Africa's rugby union team walk out on home turf against England next month, they will be led by their first ever black Test match captain.

Flanker Siya Kolisi was bestowed with the Springboks armband on Monday, continuing a journey that has seen him ascend from humble beginnings in an Eastern Cape township to the top of international rugby.

The news comes three years on from Kolisi's senior international debut, in which he was named man of the match against Scotland. The 26-year-old has since accumulated 28 Test appearances, scoring four tries.

BREAKING! Siya Kolisi has been appointed to captain the Springboks in the Castle Lager Incoming Series against England next month, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington. Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time. #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/rcy3jPgnbt — South African Rugby (@Springboks) May 28, 2018

"Too proud!!! You've come a long way my friend," tweeted Springboks' all-time top scorer Bryan Habana.

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed the historic appointment, also revealing Pieter-Steph du Toit would be entrusted with the captaincy for this weekend's one-off Test against Wales in Washington.

