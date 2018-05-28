Breaking News

How Rafael Nadal is challenging Roger Federer to be the G.O.A.T

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Tue June 12, 2018

Rafael Nadal won his record-extending 11th title at the French Open when he beat Dominic Thiem on Sunday in Paris.
The Spaniard won his first French Open on his debut as a 19-year-old at Roland Garros and has only lost two matches since then.
Simona Halep beat Sloane Stephens in three sets Saturday to win the French Open and her first major after losing three grand slam finals.
Halep finally got her name on the trophy, 10 years after winning the junior title at Roland Garros.
Nadal had kept alive his bid for an unprecedented 11th French Open title with a dominant semifinal win over Juan Martin del Potro in Paris.
Austria&#39;s Dominic Thiem is the pretender to Rafael Nadal&#39;s claycourt throne after booking a place in his first French Open final with victory against Marco Cecchinato.
Nadal was rattled for a set and a half against Argentine Diego Schwartzman but he took advantage of an overnight rain delay and returned with renewed vigor to win in four sets to reach the semifinals.
Schwartzman ended Nadal&#39;s 37-set winning streak at Roland Garros after taking the opener, but rain delayed their quarterfinal overnight and he went down in four sets to the resurgent Spaniard.
Halep had reached her second consecutive French Open final with a straight sets win over Garbine Murguruza of Spain. Halep retained her world No.1 spot as she bids for a first grand slam title.
Reigning US Open champion Stephens (right) beat fellow American Madison Keys to reach her first French Open final.
Two-time champion Maria Sharapova, playing her first French Open since returning from a 15-month suspension for taking the banned heart drug meldonium, lost to Muguruza in the quarterfinals.
Sharapova was due to meet old rival Serena Williams in the fourth round but the American pulled out ahead of the match with a shoulder injury.
Novak Djokovic is undergoing a slump in his stellar career but was hoping to use the French Open as a springboard for better things. However, he lost out to Italy&#39;s Marco Cecchinato in the quarterfinals.
The unseeded Cecchinato, who had never previously won a round at a grand slam, beat Djokovic, the 12-time major champion and 2016 French Open winner, in four sets.
World No. 3 Alexander Zverev was expected to be one of the main challengers to Nadal but after squeezing through three five-set matches he fell to Thiem in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was at Roland Garros watching Williams beat Julia Goerges in the third round.
No Frenchman has triumphed on home clay since Yannick Noah in 1983 and the drought continued this year. No French players made the fourth round.
Williams turned heads in this black catsuit as she made her first grand slam appearance for 16 months following the birth of her daughter in September. The 23-time grand slam champion said it made her feel like a &quot;warrior princess&quot; but added it helped with her circulation.
The Williams sisters teamed up in doubles, but after overpowering Japan&#39;s Miyu Kato and Shuko Aoyama (pictured) in their first match they crashed out in the third round.
Nadal is known as the &quot;King of Clay&quot; since winning his first French Open on his debut as a 19-year-old. No player has won the same grand slam as many times as the Spaniard has in Paris.
The French Open oozes Parisian chic and is a springtime rite in the capital.
Djokovic&#39;s recent results suggested he could be turning the corner in his recent struggles. A win on day two was a decent start for the 2016 champion, who had slipped to 22 in the world.
On day one, defending champion Jelena Ostapenko was dethroned by Kateryna Kozlova.
Bad news traveled in two as Venus Williams also suffered a shock exit after losing to Wang Qiang.
(CNN)For a long time we've assumed Roger Federer is the greatest player of his generation -- perhaps all time -- but Rafael Nadal's 11th French Open reboots the conversation.

The Spaniard edged to 17 grand slam titles with victory over Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros, just three short of Federer's mark.
Pure numbers aren't the whole story, and supporters of both will speak about the merits of style and other artistic nuances, but they provide a solid starting point for discussion.
    And with Nadal at world No.1, fit, totally dominant in Paris, and four years younger than the still-hungry Federer, it's game on.
    The two 30-somethings should be in the twilight of their careers, but they could just be entering the defining era.
    Some will say 11 wins on the same surface skews Nadal's credentials, but the counter argument is that Federer has won a record eight Wimbledons.
    Nadal insists he is not "crazy" about record collecting and denies he is on a quest to beat the Swiss, but he says he wouldn't mind joining him on 20 grand slam titles either.
    "You can't be frustrated if somebody has more money than you, if somebody has a bigger house than you, if somebody has more grand slams than you," he told reporters in Paris.
    "You can't live with that feeling. You have to do your way. I'd love to have 20 like Roger in the future or more, but it is not something in my mind. I know I've had an amazing career so I want to keep fighting for these things."
    READ: Why Rafael Nadal is so good on clay
    READ: Federer on retirement: 'I'm looking forward to it'

    PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory with the trophy following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

      Can anyone stop Rafa Nadal at Roland Garros?

    Having won all four grand slams at least once Nadal is in exalted company. Since the Open era began in 1968, only Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Andre Agassi have clinched a career grand slam.
    Even the great Pete Sampras, a seven-time Wimbledon champion and third on the list of Open-era grand slam winners, couldn't achieve it. Nor, for that matter, could Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl and Boris Becker.
    Nadal may only have a singular Australian Open triumph to date, but then Federer and Djokovic have only won one French Open each.
    The 36-year-old Federer, who won his latest grand slam in Australia in January, skipped Paris this time to focus on the grasscourt season.
    This year marks the 10th anniversary of the epic Federer-Nadal five-set Wimbledon final thriller -- often thought of as the greatest tennis match ever.
    Sport does have a compelling habit of throwing up neat narratives -- a repeat in July could once again alter the grand slam landscape.
    READ: Why Nadal is all at sea during his time off
    READ: Meet the superfans who worship at the altar of Federer
    When compared by tournament, Nadal's superiority on the red clay is clear.
    While Federer and Djokovic have both won six Australian Opens, and Federer recently overhauled Sampras' seven at Wimbledon, and three players share five US Open wins, the Spaniard is head and shoulders above the rest in Paris.
    Nadal made his name by winning at Roland Garros on his debut as a 19-year-old in 2005. Since then he has only lost twice -- to Swede Robin Soderling in 2009 and to Djokovic in 2015. That's 86 wins out of 88 matches.
    READ: Meet the veteran tennis photographer snapping the stars
    If you take Borg's six French Open titles out of the equation, the next best Paris performers are miles behind which further reinforces Nadal's achievements.
    Even in the women's game no one can get close to him, with American Chris Evert leading the way on seven French Open titles.
    It's hard to believe that as of this year Nadal has only played 79 matches on grass and from those he has garnered two Wimbledon titles.
    That in itself should show he is a bona fide all-court player.
    So what makes Nadal so good on clay? Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash offered a few theories while working for CNN's Open court at Roland Garros.
    "We have never seen a player hit so much top spin before," said the Australian.
    "The power he puts into the shots and the top spin is just very, very hard to control on a slow court over five sets."
    Then there is Nadal's athleticism
    "He's unbelievably fast, and he can keep going forever, which helps on the clay," adds Cash.
    "He keeps getting the ball back, his speed and athleticism is just phenomenal.
    "His footwork on the clay is amazing, I don't think I've ever seen anybody move that quick on the clay."
    And there is the mindset.
    "Mentally, he's just ferocious," said Cash.
    "Clay is one of the toughest surfaces to be successful at, because you have to be focused all the time, the momentum can change very quickly."
    The "King of Clay" could yet be the king of the tennis world.