Virginia Rep. Tom Garrett won't seek re-election to get treatment for alcoholism

(CNN) Rep. Tom Garrett of Virginia said Monday he won't run for re-election this year because he wants to seek treatment for alcoholism, becoming the 44th Republican in the House to retire ahead of the 2018 elections.

Garrett, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, announced his decision in a video statement, previously reported on by The Washington Post, in which he also made the announcement that he's an alcoholic. CNN later obtained the video.

"Here's one area where I haven't been honest. The tragedy is that any person Republican, Democrat or independent, who's known me for any period of time and has any integrity knows two things: I am a good man, and I am an alcoholic," Garrett said in the video. "This is the hardest statement that I have ever publicly made, by far. It's also the truth"

"With this in mind, not for fear of losing or for lack of love for our great nation, today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election. Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be."

Garrett, who previously worked as an attorney, was elected to Congress in 2016 to represent Virginia's 5th District, which covers Charlottesville and other parts of central Virginia.

Read More