Virginia Rep. Tom Garrett won't seek re-election to get treatment for alcoholism

(CNN) Rep. Tom Garrett of Virginia said Monday he won't run for re-election this year because he wants to seek treatment for alcoholism, becoming the 44th Republican in the House to retire ahead of the 2018 elections.

Garrett, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, announced his decision in a video statement, in which he also made the announcement that he's an alcoholic.

"Here's one area where I haven't been honest. The tragedy is that any person Republican, Democrat or independent, who's known me for any period of time and has any integrity knows two things: I am a good man, and I am an alcoholic," Garrett said in the video. "This is the hardest statement that I have ever publicly made, by far. It's also the truth"

"With this in mind, not for fear of losing or for lack of love for our great nation, today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election. Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be."

The Washington Post was first to report the news.

Read More