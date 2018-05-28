Military personnel killed in service honored with poppy wall

Washington (CNN) The late May air was sticky as crowds gathered at the National Mall for the Memorial Day commemoration on Sunday.

Just a short trek from the Lincoln Memorial stood a new addition of the Mall -- a transparent wall packed with poppy flowers.

At nearly 9 feet tall and 133 feet wide, the transparent wall was an unfamiliar sight to visitors. But its message and footprint, long as it was, also told an important part of the country's history.

People could be seen quietly reflecting, some talking pictures, while walking past the poppy wall.

More than 645,000 poppies were placed in the wall, every eye-catching red flower signifying each man and woman who gave their life in military service to the United States since World War I.

