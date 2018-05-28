Breaking News

Trump to make Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Mon May 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump repeats unproven claim about FBI spy
Trump repeats unproven claim about FBI spy

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump repeats unproven claim about FBI spy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump repeats unproven claim about FBI spy 01:51

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor fallen service members.

He is expected to head to the US military cemetery after spending much of the holiday weekend golfing and tweeting attacks aimed at the special counsel's investigation, Democrats and the press.
The President's first tweet about fallen service members during the holiday weekend came Monday morning in a a message that touted the successes of his presidency.
"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more," Trump tweeted. "Nice!"
    Less than an hour later, though, Trump was back to tweeting about the Mueller investigation, once again pointing to his unfounded allegations that a spy was planted in his campaign.
    Read More
    " 'The President deserves some answers.' @FoxNews in discussing 'SPYGATE,' " he tweeted.