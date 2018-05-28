Irish abortion vote puts pressure on UK government

London (CNN) The historic result in Ireland's referendum on abortion has piled pressure on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to reform the law in Northern Ireland, where terminations are still illegal.

Members of Parliament from across the political divide have called on the UK government to change the law in Northern Ireland, to bring it into line with the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Decision on abortion law are devolved to the Northern Ireland Assembly, but it has been suspended for more than a year, due to a political deadlock.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May's government is holding on to power thanks to support from a conservative Northern Irish party that opposes changes to the country's abortion laws.

May's government depends on support from the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, a deeply conservative party that opposes any attempt to ease restrictions on abortion.

Abortion was legalized in the rest of the UK in 1967, but the liberalization was never extended to Northern Ireland.

