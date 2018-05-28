8 new shows to watch this summer

(CNN) It may be summer, but if you're not the sun and sand type, you're in luck: Your best friend television is here to keep you company.

In addition to the impending return of some existing favorites -- "Luke Cage" (June 22), "GLOW" (June 29), and "Power" (July 1) -- summer will bring with it a few new television shows that could be worth checking out.

Here are eight of our picks:

"Pose" (June 3, FX)

This Ryan Murphy-created dance musical, which has the largest-ever cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, explores various walks of life and society in 1980s New York, from the underground ball culture to the lavish lifestyles of high-rise executives. It's a heart-tugger, filled with up-and-coming talent, and a reminder that even New York City has some beautiful, under-told stories left in it.

Read More