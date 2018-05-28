Eminem responds to Nicki Minaj dating rumor

Story highlights Minaj was asked on social media if they were dating

He responded Sunday while in concert

(CNN) Is there a new rap supercouple?

Tongues started wagging that Nicki Minaj was dating fellow rap star Emimen after the song "Big Bank," which features a guest appearance with Minaj, dropped Friday.

"Told them I met Slim Shady, bag the Em/ Once he go black, he'll be back again," she raps.

Minaj added fuel to the fire when she posted a video on Instagram with her lipsyncing the lyric.

When a follower asked her in the comments if she was dating the rapper, Minaj responded "Yes."

