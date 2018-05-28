Breaking News

CNN 10 - May 29, 2018

Updated 5:53 PM ET, Mon May 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0529_00095327
ten.0529_00095327

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 05/29/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 05/29/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

May 29, 2018

Today's show takes you to Florida and Maryland, where two different weather events have caused states of emergency. From there, we're explaining the history and significance of Memorial Day. And after a view of nationwide lightning strikes from space, we're hitting the trail on what could be the toughest race on the planet.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10