Shop the Amazon Memorial Day sale for 35% off home and furniture items

Story highlights Shop the Amazon Memorial Day sale for 35% off of home and furniture items

Browse our list of best-selling home items with stellar ratings from customers

Looking for a quick, easy and affordable way to update your home for summer? Look no further than the Amazon Memorial Day sale. Right now, the online marketplace is offering 35% off of stylish home and furniture items. Below, we rounded up the very best pieces that are marked down now. Each selection has been named as an Amazon's Choice item, has a stellar rating or it's on the best sellers list. That way, you can feel confident about your purchase.

Note: The prices below reflect the listed retailer's price at the time of publication.

1. Winsome Mali Kitchen Cart ($125.10, originally $171.39; amazon.com)

2. Monarch Specialties Accent Table ($92.39, originally $148.99; amazon.com)

3. Furinno night stand storage with shelf ($21.24, originally $28.99; amazon.com)

4. Winsome blanket rack ($42.74, originally $85.49; amazon.com)

5. Serta Executive Office Chair ($174, originally $344.99; amazon.com)

6. Wood TV stand/storage console ($116.10, originally $129; amazon.com)

7. Rivet Hairpin Wood and Metal Console ($89.99, originally $129; amazon.com)