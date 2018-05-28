'Spiderman' granted French citizenship after rescuing child from Paris balcony

Paris (CNN) A young Malian migrant who rescued a child dangling from a balcony will be made a French citizen and has been offered a job by the Paris fire brigade, the office of the French presidency said.

Video of the rescue showed 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama climbing up four floors of the apartment building in just seconds to rescue the child, to cheers from onlookers.

By the time Parisian emergency services arrived at the building, he had already pulled the child to safety.

President Emmanuel Macron invited Gassama to the Elysee Palace on Monday, where he was given a certificate and a gold medal for performing an act of courage and dedication.

Gassama told Macron: "I didn't think about it, I climbed up and God helped me."

