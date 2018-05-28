(CNN) They're skipping school, they're excluded from sports and they're shunned from places of worship -- once a month, at least, when they're menstruating.

For many women and girls in India, even talking about periods is taboo, and a lack of access to sanitary products means life comes to a standstill for a few days every month.

The Myna Mahila Foundation is trying to change that. The organization employs 15 local women from Mumbai slums to make sanitary pads, while another 50 women distribute them door to door in the slums. The model means stable employment for the workers and easy, affordable access to pads for people in the community.

Women working for Myna Mahila Foundation in Mumbai show the sanitary pads they make and distribute.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, marking Menstrual Hygiene Day, the foundation's co-founder Suhani Jalota listed the many reasons women and girls fail to get such essential items.

"There's a whole bunch of different factors here where women don't have access to these products -- they don't even have knowledge of these products. There is a lot of stigma around it, there's a lack of facilities and infrastructure at schools," she said, explaining that some schools did not have functional toilets.

