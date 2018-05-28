Boy band BTS becomes first K-pop group to top US Billboard 200

(CNN) South Korean boy band BTS has become the first K-pop group to top the US Billboard 200 chart, with the debut of their new album, "Love Yourself: Tear."

The album was released on May 18 and sold 135,000 total copies in its first week, including 100,000 traditional album sales. That makes this debut the second-biggest of 2018, just behind Migos' "Culture II", which sold 199,000 copies in its first week.

It's also the first foreign-language album to top the Billboard 200 in over 12 years -- since Il Divo's 2006 album "Ancora."

This marks the second time BTS has appeared in the Billboard Top Ten, the first being their previous album 'Love Yourself: Her,' which opened at No. 7 in 2017.

No other K-pop release has ever broken into the top 10, let alone the No. 1 spot.

