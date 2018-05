(CNN) Here's what you might have missed this Memorial Day on CNN:

-- Subtropical Storm Alberto made landfall in Florida and threatens to ruin holiday outings in the southern United States with risk of bringing heavy rain and flash floods.

-- Ellicott City was still recovering from a devastating 2016 flood. This time it is much worse.

-- Oil prices surged to a three-week high last week. Now they're falling fast. Here's why.

-- One woman's visit to the New Jersey Shore on Memorial Day weekend ended in handcuffs after a police officer punched the woman during an attempt to detain her.

-- Is there a new rap supercouple? Eminem responded during a concert to the rumor he's dating Nicki Minaj