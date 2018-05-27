Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare emergencies ahead of storm Alberto

(CNN) Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are preparing for states of emergency Sunday as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued the declaration for all 67 counties in his state. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant authorized the use of the National Guard, his office said in a statement.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for 40 counties, starting at 6 a.m. Sunday. Ivey activated the state's emergency operations center while the Alabama National Guard activated its high water evacuation teams.

Alberto is expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over western Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida keys, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

"Heavy rains and gusty winds continue to spread northward over Florida," it tweeted. "Hazardous storm surge is possible along portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast beginning Sunday."