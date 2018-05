For the second time in two years, flash floods rip through Ellicott City, Maryland

(CNN) Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region, triggering flash floods in Ellicott City.

Brown water rushed through Ellicott City's historic Main Street, toppling buildings and upending cars. In some areas, water levels reached above the first floor of buildings, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said in a Sunday night news conference.

The devastation was especially hard to comprehend coming barely two years after the last flood that ravaged the city, he said. The disaster left two dead and damaged dozens of buildings.

The city rallied around the slogan "Elliott City Strong." Many businesses had just finished rebuilding, Kittleman said.

Read More