Colin Kaepernick hasn't commented on the new NFL protest rules. But his retweets say a lot

(CNN) Retweets don't always equal endorsements. But judging by Colin Kaepernick's recent Twitter activity, he sure appears to have a lot of thoughts on the NFL's new policy regarding protests during the National Anthem.

Still, Kaepernick has been throwing major shade at the NFL through his retweets.

On May 23, the day the new policy was announced, he retweeted scholar Ameer Hasan Loggins in what seems like a subtle jab at the NFL and other players in the league.

Loggins, who goes by @LeftSentThis on Twitter, wrote, "Being inside of a system doesn't necessarily change it, more often than not, you become absorbed in it until the system that you sought to reform, reforms you."

With that retweet, Kaepernick seems to be saying he's affected more change working outside the NFL than within it.

The same day as the Loggins retweet, Kaepernick also retweeted his attorney and CNN legal analyst Mark Geragos, who shared an ESPN article about the NFL's new policy. The tweet was marked with a not-so-subtle hashtag: #nflcollusion.

But wait, there's more.

The following day, Kaepernick retweeted a NowThis video that explains why he risked his NFL career to protest systemic racism.

Colin Kaepernick explained why he sacrificed his career in the NFL to stand against systemic racism as he received Amnesty International's highest honor pic.twitter.com/ViUpnv8CjP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 24, 2018

Again, he also retweeted his attorney, who shared a section of United States Code that deals with conflicts of interest concerning the federal government. The code specifies that any member of the legislative or executive branch who attempts to influence the employment decisions of a private entity on the basis of partisan political affiliation can be fined, imprisoned and/or disqualified from holding office.

Geragos' comment? "Winning!"

It just so happens that the day before, Vice President Mike Pence had tweeted a screenshot of CNN's homepage announcing news of the NFL's new policy. Pence had included the hashtag #Winning.

Kaepernick's retweet came on the same day Fox News aired an interview in which President Donald Trump praised NFL owners for doing the "right thing."

"You have to stand proudly for the National Anthem or you shouldn't be playing. You shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country," Trump said in the interview.

Kaepernick also retweeted a highlight reel set to a song by rapper Wale, titled "Salary Kaep." The track is an homage to Kaepernick's protest efforts and in it, Wale calls out Trump and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

So even though Kaepernick isn't saying much about the NFL's new policy, we know exactly where he stands (or kneels).