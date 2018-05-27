Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Gareth Bale of Real Madrid scores his second goal during the UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 26. Hide Caption 1 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson passes the ball against Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green in game six of the NBA's Western Conference finals in Oakland, California, on Saturday, May 26. Hide Caption 2 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Tyarn Lees of New South Wales competes on the beam as Ryan Inouye of Western Australia competes on the floor during the 2018 Australian Gymnastics Championships at Hisense Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, April 22. Hide Caption 3 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Jose Briceno and umpire Phil Cuzzi watch on Saturday, May 26, in New York City. Hide Caption 4 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Cleveland Cavaliers fans jeer Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier as he shoots a free throw in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Monday, May 21. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Participants begin the swim leg of the IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona on Sunday, May 20. Hide Caption 6 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo and his teammates celebrate his retirement as a player after a game at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan on Monday, May 21. Hide Caption 7 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Cyclists are captured in an aerial shot during the 101st Tour of Italy 2018 during the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, May 23. Hide Caption 8 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Venus Williams of the United States serves to China's Wang Qiang during a first round match at the Roland Garros 2018 French Open in Paris on Sunday, May 27. Hide Caption 9 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Participants compete in the cycle leg of the IRONMAN 70.3 St Polten in Sankt Polten, Austria, on Sunday, May 27. Hide Caption 10 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Nelson Rowe's car flips in the air during the Formula Ford race at Historic Sports Car Club Wolds Trophy meeting at Cadwell Park in Louth, England, on Sunday, May 20. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Olympique Lyonnais squared off against VfL Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine, on on Thursday, May 24. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips onto the 18th green at the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, south west of London, on Saturday, May 26. Hide Caption 13 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Jaouad Syoud of Tunisia competes in the 400-meter medley during the French swimming championship in Saint Raphael, France, on Friday, May 25. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Fans watch from yachts as Formula One drivers speed along the wall during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco, Sunday, May 27. Hide Caption 15 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos A linesman is upended as Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) of the Washington Capitals and Ondrej Palat (18) of the Tampa Bay Lightning vie for possession in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 21. Hide Caption 16 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Olympique Lyonnais' French defender Wendie Renard, center, holds the trophy as she and teammates celebrate victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League final football match against Vfl Wolfsburg in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 24. Olympique Lyonnais won 4-1, their third trophy in a row. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela during game four of the NBA's Western Conference Finals in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, May 22. Hide Caption 18 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Yukiya Arashiro, a Japanese cyclist who rides for UCI ProTeam Bahrain--Mer, leads in the third stage of Tour of Japan on Tuesday, May 22, in Japan. Hide Caption 19 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a layup against Boston Celtics guards Terry Rozier (12) and Marcus Smart (36) during game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, May 21. Hide Caption 20 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Danielle Kang blasts out of the bunker during the first round of the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Thursday, May 24. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Minnesota Lynx forward Temi Fagbenle (14) and Dallas Wings forward Azura Stevens (30) fight for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, May 23. Hide Caption 22 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Surfers take advantage of a large swell at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, May 26. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Japan's Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon during the women's singles final match at the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok on Saturday, May 26. Hide Caption 24 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos A fan of the Colombia national soccer team cheers from the stands during a farewell exhibition game at the Nemesio Camacho stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, May 25. Colombia will also play a friendly match against Egypt in Italy before heading to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Hide Caption 25 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Aaron Wise celebrates on the 18th green after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, May 20. Hide Caption 26 of 28

Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Will Power of Australia exults after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27. Hide Caption 27 of 28