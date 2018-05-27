What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson passes the ball against Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green in game six of the NBA's Western Conference finals in Oakland, California, on Saturday, May 26.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Tyarn Lees of New South Wales competes on the beam as Ryan Inouye of Western Australia competes on the floor during the 2018 Australian Gymnastics Championships at Hisense Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, April 22.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Jose Briceno and umpire Phil Cuzzi watch on Saturday, May 26, in New York City.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Cleveland Cavaliers fans jeer Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier as he shoots a free throw in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on Monday, May 21.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Participants begin the swim leg of the IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona on Sunday, May 20.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo and his teammates celebrate his retirement as a player after a game at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan on Monday, May 21.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Cyclists are captured in an aerial shot during the 101st Tour of Italy 2018 during the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, May 23.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Venus Williams of the United States serves to China's Wang Qiang during a first round match at the Roland Garros 2018 French Open in Paris on Sunday, May 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Participants compete in the cycle leg of the IRONMAN 70.3 St Polten in Sankt Polten, Austria, on Sunday, May 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Nelson Rowe's car flips in the air during the Formula Ford race at Historic Sports Car Club Wolds Trophy meeting at Cadwell Park in Louth, England, on Sunday, May 20.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Olympique Lyonnais squared off against VfL Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine, on on Thursday, May 24.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy chips onto the 18th green at the PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, south west of London, on Saturday, May 26.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Jaouad Syoud of Tunisia competes in the 400-meter medley during the French swimming championship in Saint Raphael, France, on Friday, May 25.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Fans watch from yachts as Formula One drivers speed along the wall during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco, Sunday, May 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
A linesman is upended as Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) of the Washington Capitals and Ondrej Palat (18) of the Tampa Bay Lightning vie for possession in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 21.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Olympique Lyonnais' French defender Wendie Renard, center, holds the trophy as she and teammates celebrate victory in the UEFA Women's Champions League final football match against Vfl Wolfsburg in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 24. Olympique Lyonnais won 4-1, their third trophy in a row.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots against Houston Rockets center Clint Capela during game four of the NBA's Western Conference Finals in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, May 22.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Yukiya Arashiro, a Japanese cyclist who rides for UCI ProTeam Bahrain--Mer, leads in the third stage of Tour of Japan on Tuesday, May 22, in Japan.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a layup against Boston Celtics guards Terry Rozier (12) and Marcus Smart (36) during game four of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, May 21.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Danielle Kang blasts out of the bunker during the first round of the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Thursday, May 24.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Minnesota Lynx forward Temi Fagbenle (14) and Dallas Wings forward Azura Stevens (30) fight for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, May 23.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Surfers take advantage of a large swell at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, May 26.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Japan's Akane Yamaguchi hits a return against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon during the women's singles final match at the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton tournament in Bangkok on Saturday, May 26.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
A fan of the Colombia national soccer team cheers from the stands during a farewell exhibition game at the Nemesio Camacho stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, May 25. Colombia will also play a friendly match against Egypt in Italy before heading to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Aaron Wise celebrates on the 18th green after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, May 20.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Will Power of Australia exults after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 27.
What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos