US delegation travels to North Korea for potential summit preparation

Washington (CNN) A US delegation traveled to North Korea on Sunday for preparatory talks ahead of a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, three senior US officials with knowledge of the situation tell CNN.

The group included US Ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, and is a clear sign the summit is back on track.

The Washington Post previously reported on the team entering into North Korea.

A team of US officials focused on the logistics of a summit left this weekend for Singapore. The delegation that entered North Korea on Sunday is more focused on the substance of the talks.

The summit, which was initially scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was abruptly canceled last week by Trump who, in a letter to Kim, cited hostile comments from top North Korean officials and concern about the country's commitment to giving up its nuclear weapons.

