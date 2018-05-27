Washington (CNN) Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility "for a few days for observation."

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," McGrath continued

Bush was previously admitted to a Houston hospital last month after contracting an infection that spread to his blood the day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush. He was discharged from the hospital on May 4.

Bush spends his summers in Maine. He arrived in the state on May 20, about a month after his wife's death.

Delighted to join the veterans, including my dear friend Gen. Brent Scowcroft, at the @AmericanLegion Post 159 monthly pancake breakfast in Kennebunkport today. This weekend we remember, and thank, all who have given their lives for our great country. pic.twitter.com/VQgfPmt5rw — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 26, 2018

