George H.W. Bush hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 2:23 PM ET, Sun May 27, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 24: Former US President George H. W. Bush (R) stands on the field prior to the New Orleans Saints playing against the Minnesota Vikings during the NFC Championship Game at the Louisana Superdome on January 24, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Washington (CNN)Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility "for a few days for observation."
"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," McGrath continued.
Bush was previously admitted to a Houston hospital last month after contracting an infection that spread to his blood the day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush. He was discharged from the hospital on May 4.