Moments of reflection on Memorial Day

Retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN. He served for 37 years in the Army, including three years in combat, and retired as commanding general of US Army Europe and the 7th Army. He is the author of "Growing Physician Leaders." Opinions expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) The Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America started the hashtag campaign, #GoSilent for Memorial Day. They've asked citizens to take just one minute to reflect and honor fallen friends, family members and acquaintances lost in America's wars.

But given the number of photos in a box I possess, one minute isn't quite enough. I wrote an article about that box for CNN.com last year. But there's more to tell about it.

Mark Hertling

This box was one I saw in a cigar store window after returning from Iraq in 2004, and it seemed a perfect place to hold cards that bore pictures of our fallen comrades from a recent deployment.

The cards with the pictures were the idea of our Division Commander, then-Major General Martin Dempsey. Marty is a soldier's soldier and like all great commanders he loves his troops. When a soldier made the ultimate sacrifice and we were about to honor him at a memorial service in Iraq, General Dempsey would ask his aide to laminate a picture of the fallen with specific relevant information: birthday, hometown, family information, date, time and place of death. He would give copies of these cards to his division command sergeant major and his two assistant division commanders -- then-Brigadier General Mike Scaparrotti and me. We would exchange looks and then whisper what would become our catchphrase during these memorial ceremonies: "Make it Matter." By the end of that tour in 2003-2004, we all held 121 cards.

I bought four of these boxes, asked that the phrase "Make it Matter" be engraved on the lid, and then I sent them to the members of our team. We placed our cards inside and since then we all have given that box a place of honor in our offices or homes. All of us have had additional deployments and unfortunately have added more pictures to that box. Mine now has 253 cards.

