(CNN) Chelsea Clinton is being wrongly attacked on social media for speaking the truth. In an in-depth interview with The Guardian, the former first daughter said of Trump's planned visit to the United Kingdom, scheduled for July: "If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don't agree with what he's doing to degrade what it means to be an American."

Then came Fox News -- and even media outlets not on the right -- taking her quote out of context, with headlines blaring: "Chelsea Clinton says Trump 'degrades what it means to be an American.'"

In reality the quote, that began with Clinton first speaking of her own activism in attending "multiple protests" in the United States since Trump won, did not say Trump had been effective at degrading what it means to be American. But she was warning that Trump was in fact trying to do just that.

Clinton is 100% correct. Trump has clearly attempted to effectively turn the United States into Trumpistan — a nation where policies are based on bigotry, where the truth doesn't matter and American values of tolerance and pluralism are no more.